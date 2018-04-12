Taj Mahal’s stone minarets collapse after heavy storm, rain

Darwaza-i-rauza at the Taj Mahal is one of the components of the monument complex, which includes the mausoleum, the mosque and the guest pavilion. (ANI photo) Darwaza-i-rauza at the Taj Mahal is one of the components of the monument complex, which includes the mausoleum, the mosque and the guest pavilion. (ANI photo)

Heavy storm and rainfall damaged the stone minarets on the south and royal gates of the Taj Mahal on Wednesday. The 12 feet metal pillar at the entry gate which is known as Darwaza-e-Rauza, collapsed as winds with velocity of over 130 km per hour swept the city.

The incident happened around 7:30 pm on Thursday. The pillar fell due to rain and no casualties have been reported as of now, according to ANI.

Darwaza-i-rauza is one of the components of the monument complex, which includes the mausoleum, the mosque and the guest pavilion. The first sight of the Taj Mahal is seen from this gate only. Being called as the ‘Great Gate’, it is also the gateway to the gardens which, symbolically, represents Paradise.

Rain lashed Agra and other cities of Uttar Pradesh including Kanpur, Mathura, Kannauj, Farukkhabad, Etawah and Mainpuri on Wednesday for nearly 30 minutes which claimed three lives in Mathura district. The incident happened after a tin roof of their one-room house collapsed.

Also, a large amount of crop is wasted when the harvest is dampened by the rain, IANS quoted an official as saying. The potato harvest, which is already hit by poor marketing and bad pricing, is also set to take a beating by the rain, he added.

Power outages have also been reported owing to the strong winds blowing across many areas. The weatherman informed that there is a low-pressure depression in some parts of the state which is leading to the rains.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd