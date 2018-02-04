Stolen idols worth Rs three crore recovered in Hyderabad, two arrested

The 600-year-old panchaloha idols were stolen on January 27 last year from Gopalaswamy Temple in Kamareddy in Telangana. The 600-year-old panchaloha idols were stolen on January 27 last year from Gopalaswamy Temple in Kamareddy in Telangana.

Three stolen antique idols worth Rs 3 crore were recovered by Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) of Hyderabad Police which arrested two persons of an interstate gang. The 600-year-old panchaloha idols were stolen on January 27 last year from Gopalaswamy Temple in Kamareddy in Telangana.

Cops arrested Shaikh Hyder, 25, and Shaik Aziz, 25, both from Bidar, Karnataka, who they claimed are serial offenders. “They were previously involved in theft of idols in Maharashtra. Last January they stole three antique idols of Lord Venugopalswamy, Goddesses Rukmini and Satyabama from the Kamareddy temple. They are valued at over Rs 3 crores. CCTV footage helped nab the duo,’’ Inspector (North Zone) Nageshwara Rao said.

