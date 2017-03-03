Jats prepare for ‘long stay’ at Delhi border

Jat protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Thursday. Amit Mehra Jat protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Thursday. Amit Mehra

AFTER SITTING on dharna in Haryana for the past 33 days, Jat protesters across the country have announced to gherao Parliament in New Delhi on March 20 in an attempt to clog all roads leading to the national capital with their tractor-trolleys. They have also planned an indefinite stay at the borders of the national capital in an attempt to mount pressure on the Centre over reservation agitation.

The Jat agitators from UP and Delhi on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar-Mantar in the national capital in support of Haryana’s agitators, who are also demanding withdrawal of cases lodged in connection with the February 2016 violence.

According to the plan, the protesters would reach the national capital on March 20 on their tractor-trolleys, trucks and bullock carts.

“If the government stops the cavalcade of protesters, then they would stay at the highways or roads for an indefinite period without any confrontation with the authorities,” said the agitators in a resolution passed during the New Delhi protest on Thursday.

“All the agitators will carry ration items and tents with them so that they can stay for a longer period during the Delhi march. The Jats living in Delhi will also make arrangement of food for their brother agitators at the borders of the national capital. The Delhi Jats, in their vehicles, will be ready to take them to the Parliament protest,” the protesters added in the resolution.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik said, “The central government is insenstive towards our demands despite the dharnas for the past 33 days. We have to take big decisions to wake up the central government from its sleep.” He asserted, “Our dharnas in Haryana will also continue till all our seven demands are met.”

Meanwhile, in the Assembly, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu urged leaders of opposition parties to work towards maintaining brotherhood in the state instead of disrupting peace and harmony.

However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala raised douts over the intentions of the government in resolving the quota stir. “They (BJP government) want to disturb peace in the state,” alleged Chautala. Thousands of Jat agitators are sitting on dharna in 20 districts of the state since January 29.

Haryana Jat protester dies in road accident

Jat protester Vijay, a resident of Sunaria village in Rohtak, Haryana, died in a road accident on Thursday when he was returning home by tractor-trolley after attending a protest in New Delhi. According to reports reaching here, Vijay fell from the trolley when the tractor driver suddenly slammed the brake after a cow appeared on the road. He was crushed under the tyre of the trolley.

FIR filed over casteist song

After an audio of folk song went viral on social media on Wednesday, the Haryana police on Thursday filed an FIR against unknown singers for promotion of hatred in society. According to the FIR filed at Uklana police station, the song was apparently part of a conspiracy to provoke violence by exploiting castiest sentiments. “In the police complaint, we have also urged the police to take immediate steps to remove the audio from social video as women of a particular community have been targeted in the folk song,” said Rajesh Kundu, a resident of Pabra village in Hisar district and a complainant in the case.