Stir for separate Jammu from April 1

JKNPP state president Balwant Singh Mankotia said the decision to start the agitation was unanimously taken by the party last week. (Source: Google map) JKNPP state president Balwant Singh Mankotia said the decision to start the agitation was unanimously taken by the party last week. (Source: Google map)

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Thursday said that it will launch an agitation for separate Jammu state from April 1. The demonstrations will be held at every block throughout the province, the party said.

JKNPP state president Balwant Singh Mankotia said the decision to start the agitation was unanimously taken by the party last week.

He said carving out the Jammu state is the only way to end the “70-year-long discrimination” done with the people of the region and alleged that the latest example of discrimination being the number of seats (17) to Jammu region in the PG courses in medical colleges in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now