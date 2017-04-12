Stir against liquor vends; 175, including women booked in Muzaffarnagar

175 people, including women have been booked for damaging wine shops in the district, police said in Muzaffarnagar.

Anti-liquor protests, spearheaded mainly by women, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling for shifting of liquor shops away from national and state highways and their subsequent relocation continued. The protests intensified across Muzaffarnagar, including in neighbouring districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Bijnore. While women protesters took to the streets against shifting of liquor shops to residential areas, the administration geared up to take corrective measures and ensure security to vendors.

Police registered cases for damaging wine shops in Almaspur village and near Bhopa bridge in the city here. According to Circle Officer Tejbir Singh, cases were registered against 175 people, including 31 named.

The protesters were demanding shifting of wine shops from the residential areas, he said. There have been several incidents of violence and arson recently. The irate people were protesting against the setting up of liquor vends in residential localities after being shifted from national and state highways.

