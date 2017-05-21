Sting operation: ED issues fresh summon to Narada News CEO Samuel

Mathew Samuel Mathew Samuel

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel in connection with a sting operation case that purportedly showed several Trinamool ministers and MPs accepting money.

The fresh summons were issued on Friday after Samuel failed to appear before the ED officials in Kolkata on May 18 for interrogation, sources said.

Samuel, who is currently in Kochi in Kerala, did not appear before the officials on health grounds, sources said. He has now been asked to appear with all the documents related to the sting on May 24 in Kochi, they added.

Samuel told The Sunday Express,”I will appear before officials in Kochi for interrogation.”

According to PTI, Samuel is not an accused in the ED FIR, called the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), and the agency wants to quiz him to get information about the sting and circumstances under which it was carried out.

The ED had registered a criminal complaint in this case last month under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as reported by PTI. It will probe the “proceeds of the crime”, the fundings and how money was laundered by those who accepted cash from Samuel, official sources said.

CBI, too, is probing the sting operation case separately on charges of corruption, as per PTI. Just a few days ago, the CBI had asked Samuel to appear before them on April 19. Samuel had, however, ignored the summon.

While the CBI’s criminal FIR had been registered against 12 Trinamool leaders and an IPS officer, the ED FIR has been booked against 14 entities that include a category of unidentified persons apart from the 13 in the CBI complaint, PTI reported.

The sting operation pertains to the filming of the Trinamool leaders and the IPS officer while they allegedly accepted money from the representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours to it, as per PTI.

The Trinamool leaders against whom the CBI has filed the FIR, now also booked by the ED, include Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, Lok Sabha MPs — Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. State ministers, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee have also been named in the FIR. Former Minister Madan Mitra, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case, as reported by PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now