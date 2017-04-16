Sting operation: Anticipatory bail denied to scribe, army jawan

The anticipatory bail applications of journalist Poonam Agarwal and retired army jawan Deepchand were rejected by a court in Nashik Saturday. The two have been charged under the Official Secrets Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal trespass and abetment to suicide of Lance Naik Roy Mathew, who had spoken on the ‘sahayak’ system in the Indian Army to Agarwal.

The journalist had reportedly carried out a sting operation in which Mathew is shown as speaking out against the ‘sahayak’ system in which jawans did menial jobs for their superiors.

