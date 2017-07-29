Still silent, Sharad Yadav meets Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaram Yechury

According to sources, Yadav spoke of his “dilemma” following party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s switch from the Grand Alliance to the NDA camp. According to sources, Yadav spoke of his “dilemma” following party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s switch from the Grand Alliance to the NDA camp.

A day after his telephone conversations with Finance Minister Arun Jatiley and BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, JD(U) Rajya Sabha leader Sharad Yadav Friday met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, both fellow Rajya Sabha MPs. According to sources, Yadav spoke of his “dilemma” following party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s switch from the Grand Alliance to the NDA camp.

While sources close to Yadav said the former JD(U) president is in no mood to endorse Nitish’s decision of going with the BJP, party general secretary K C Tyagi is hopeful that he will eventually come on board. Some JD(U) leaders based in Delhi and close to Yadav said he is “very upset” with Nitish’s decision. On Thursday, two JD(U) Rajya Sabha MPs Ali Anwar Asari and M P Veerendra Kumar had criticised Nitish’s move following their meeting at Yadav’s residence.

