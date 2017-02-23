Stigma about nuclear energy needs to be addressed: BARC expert

“THERE REMAINS a stigma about nuclear energy in general public and that needs to be addressed,” said an expert from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, here on Wednesday. Dr Pradeep Kumar, head of Radiation Safety System Division at BARC, was interacting with participants and media during the second day of the residential training programme on global warming, climate change and disaster management organised jointly by the School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Centre for Public Health, Panjab University.

A PGI statement said the training programme is financially supported by Central Pollution Control Board, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, including Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it is being attended by over 30 participants from more than 15 states of the country.

Kumar highlighted that humans are exposed to natural radiation everyday but the exposure is well below the safety limit. He also mentioned that the nuclear power station has the safest industrial work environment and can easily fulfil the energy requirement of the country.

Dr Suman Mor, coordinator, Centre for Public Health, Panjab University, highlighted that the workshop aims to build the capacity of the participants for risk management rather than crisis management in case of a disaster. Ravindra Khaiwal, associate professor of environment health, School of Public Health, PGI, mentioned that the community is the first responder to any disaster and hence there is the need to build disaster resistant community. He also said that this can be only be achieved by creating awareness through education about disaster, enhancing community engagement, including planning for vulnerability.