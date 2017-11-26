Kolkata: STF raids arms dealer’s homes, seizes explosives

One of the accused. (Express Archive) One of the accused. (Express Archive)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Saturday conducted raids at arrested arms dealer Monotosh Dey’s homes in Basirhat and Raghunathpur and seized maps, some explosive materials, besides arms and ammunition, sources said. Dey (46) was allegedly contacted by two suspected members of banned Bangladeshi terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) — Samsad Mia (26) alias Tushar Biswas and Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman — to get better weaponry. He would allegedly bring arms from Munger and supply it locally. All three are at present in police custody.

As per sources, the interrogation has revealed that Samsad had travelled from Hyderabad to Patna and met Umar Farrokh alias Mahi alias Md Aftab Khab, a wanted ABT member.

“Both came to Kolkata via Ranchi and stayed at a hotel named Balaji for three days. When we verified Riazul’ s claim about meeting Samsad in Hyderabad, he told that he came from Bangladesh to Kolkata directly with the help of Sahadat Hossain (a Bangladeshi tout). They (Samsad and Riazul) started looking for some house on rent around Kolkata and were also in touch with the arms dealer (Dey),” said an official.

Shopon Biswas and Nayan Gazi, both wanted ABT members, had come to Kolkata separately. They did not meet either Samsad or Riazul in Kolkata. Hotel records suggested that Shopon and Nayan stayed at the hotel between October 1 and October 3. Sahadat, who has been arrested, revealed that he had met Shopon during those days in Howrah, sources said.

Sahadat Hossain had allegedly helped Samsad and Riazul enter India illegally. “Current whereabouts of Shopon, Nayan and Umar are yet to be traced. We are looking for them,” said an official.

The ABT is an al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh, allegedly responsible for the killing of bloggers and intellectuals. During preliminary investigation, the STF allegedly found that Samsad and Riazul had come to Kolkata to purchase arms as well as chemicals used to make explosives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App