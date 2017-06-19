STF questions Moga SSP Rajjit Singh for 3 hours

Rajjit, according to sources, told STF officers that Inderjit remained posted in Hoshiarpur for about a month only and was then transferred to Jalandhar. Rajjit, according to sources, told STF officers that Inderjit remained posted in Hoshiarpur for about a month only and was then transferred to Jalandhar.

Moga SSP Rajjit Singh was on Sunday questioned for nearly three hours by the Anti-drug Special Task Force in connection with the arrest of Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh in a drug trafficking case.

Rajjit Singh was first summoned to Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana and from there he was taken to gazetted officers’ mess of Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur.

There he was questioned in the presence of STF chief Additional DGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu and two STF inspector generals, Promod Ban and Balkar Singh, and investigating officer in the case, Assistant Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh.

“I cannot share the details of ongoing investigations,” said STF chief Sidhu. Sources, however, said more than 60 questions were posed to him and his statement recorded.

Rajjit was asked about posting of Inderjit during his tenure as Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur SSP. Rajjit is learnt to have said that Inderjit was posted in Tarn Taran when he (Rajjit) headed the district as SSP. The Moga SSP is also learnt to have told the STF that as he was transferred to Hoshiarpur as SSP, Inderjit requested a transfer out of Tarn Taran claiming that a gangster had threatened to kill him and his family members.

Rajjit, according to sources, told STF officers that Inderjit remained posted in Hoshiarpur for about a month only and was then transferred to Jalandhar.

Sources said that a role of a deputy commissioner of police has also come under the scanner along with other police officials as Inderjit remained posted with these officers for years together. During his questioning, Rajjit raised the issue and said that while Inderjit was posted with him for only 14 months, there were officers with whom Inderjit remained posted for years together, including one officer with whom the arrested inspector remained posted for nearly 15 years. STF was also told that Inderjit’s first posting as SHO was in 1993, when he was “not even a regular head constable”, adding that for subsequent 24 years he held key postings.

Rajjit, sources said, was asked if he knew that Inderjit was involved in “illegal” activities. To this, the officer, according to sources, said that he had no idea about his alleged alleged illegal activities.

STF also questioned Rajjit about an acquittal in the NDPS case where Inderjit was investigating officer, even though he was not competent to be in that position in the rank he held.

Rajjit, sources said, told STF officer that first-level supervision of such cases was the responsibility of DSP and second-level of supervision was the responsibility of SP. He told STF officers that it was the job of the current SSP of the district to ensure that the case was properly pursued in the court during the trial.

STF raised the recovery of heroin in Hoshiarpur district when Inderjit was posted there even though there was no previous history of recovery of heroin from the district. STF officers, sources said, were told by Rajjit that he (Rajjit) doesn’t recall if any major recovery of heroin was made. Rajjit, however, is learnt to have said that there could have been a case of recovery of a small quantity heroin.

STF had recently arrested Inspector Inderjit Singh and seized four kg of heroin and three kg of smack, besides illegal weapons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App