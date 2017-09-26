STF jawan injured in encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh

The gun-battle broke out between security personnel and ultras in the forests of Orchha police station area that left one STF jawan injured, he added. The gun-battle broke out between security personnel and ultras in the forests of Orchha police station area that left one STF jawan injured, he added.

One Special Task Force (STF) jawan was on Tuesday injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. A joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation in the jungles of Abujhmad, which is considered as a naxal den, located around 300 kms away from here, Special Director General of Police (anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

The gun-battle broke out between security personnel and ultras in the forests of Orchha police station area that left one STF jawan injured, he added.

“Further details are awaited as the encounter is still underway”, the SDGP said. However, reinforcement was immediately rushed to the spot and the injured was being evacuated out from the forest, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App