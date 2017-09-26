Only in Express
  • STF jawan injured in encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh

STF jawan injured in encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh

A joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation in the jungles of Abujhmad, which is considered as a naxal den, located around 300 kms away from here, Special Director General of Police (anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

By: PTI | Raipur | Published:September 26, 2017 6:18 pm
Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh maoist, maoists held, maoists arrested, Militia commander, Madivi Idama india news, indian express news The gun-battle broke out between security personnel and ultras in the forests of Orchha police station area that left one STF jawan injured, he added.
Top News

One Special Task Force (STF) jawan was on Tuesday injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. A joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation in the jungles of Abujhmad, which is considered as a naxal den, located around 300 kms away from here, Special Director General of Police (anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

The gun-battle broke out between security personnel and ultras in the forests of Orchha police station area that left one STF jawan injured, he added.

“Further details are awaited as the encounter is still underway”, the SDGP said. However, reinforcement was immediately rushed to the spot and the injured was being evacuated out from the forest, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 26: Latest News