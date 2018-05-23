Day after 11 protesters killed, Madras HC stays expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant in Tuticorin

Smoke billows from burning barricades as agitators march through streets demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Smoke billows from burning barricades as agitators march through streets demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite industrial plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin), Tamil Nadu. The bench also insisted that the company seeks public consultation before expanding its unit. In February this year, the company filed an application to obtain environmental clearance to expand its plant in the coastal city, entailing a doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 800,000 tonnes per year.

The court’s order comes a day after at least 11 people were killed and several wounded after the Tamil Nadu police opened fire. Their agitation, which entered the 100th day on Tuesday, saw 15,000 people march towards the collectorate demanding closure of the plant.

Sterlite Copper, the business arm of Vedanta, began operations in the port city nearly two decades ago. It also runs two copper rods plants in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli — one in Chincpada and another in Piparia. There are several petitions pending in courts against Sterlite Copper’s operations in Tuticorin. Hearing on a second one, which seeks closure of the plant, concluded on May 17 and the verdict was reserved.

