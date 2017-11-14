Enforcement Directorate gets custody of Sterling case accused till November 15

Top Stories
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:November 14, 2017 3:04 am
After a Delhi court rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea for further custodial remand of businessman Gagan Dhawan, the Supreme Court granted custody to the agency till November 15. The ED had approached the apex court seeking Dhawan’s remand to ascertain the trail of money and properties bought from loan amount. ED Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana said, “We had to confront him with evidence and hence we sought his custody.” Till date ED has taken nine days’ custody.

Dhawan was arrested by the ED allegedly for facilitating Sterling Group’s directors to divert the loan amount. ED informed the court that Rs 1.5 crore was also received by the accused from Sterling Group which had taken over Rs 5,000 crore as loan from a consortium of banks.

