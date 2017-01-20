Steps will be taken to ensure safe, peaceful polls: Odisha DGP

CPI activists hold a protest rally against the killing of five innocent tribals in police firing during an anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. PTI Photo CPI activists hold a protest rally against the killing of five innocent tribals in police firing during an anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Hinting at a special anti-Maoist joint operation in the cut-off areas of Malkangiri district, Odisha DGP BK Singh on Friday said all possible steps will be taken to foil the Maoists’ call to boycott the ensuing three-tier panchayat polls in the state. “In spite of the Maoists’ call to boycott the polls, some candidates have filed their nominations. Odisha Police is committed to ensure a safe and peaceful election in Malkangiri and elsewhere in the state,” he told reporters after visiting the BSF camps in the cut-off areas, considered a stronghold of the Maoists.

Stating that “adequate” forces would be deployed in the disturbed area, besides intensifying patrolling, the DGP said the people have already rejected the Maoists’ call by filing nominations. “We will ensure the safety and security of the candidates,” he added.

While urging the ultras to shun violence and surrender, Singh said the state has been planning to launch an anti-Maoist operation along with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The DGP claimed that Maoist activities had come down across Odisha and many ex-cadre of the banned outfits had surrendered.

At the BSF camps, accompanied by IG Operations RP Koche, DIG S Saini and DIG Narasingha Bhola, the DGP took stock of the security arrangements for the panchayat polls.

Left-wing extremism poses a major challenge before the police ahead of the polls as the Maoists kidnapped some poll officials and an ex-sarpanch from the remote area of Panasput, Chitrakonda on January 13.

All those kidnapped were later released with a threat not to take part in the election.

In October 2016, a joint operation of Andhra Pradesh’s Greyhounds commandos and Odisha’s SOG had eliminated at least 18 ultras in the cut-off areas.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has been contemplating to announce the dates for filing of nominations at Panasput, Jantri, Andrapalli, Jodamba, Gajamudi of Chitrakonda in Malkangiri where the process has not been held.

The commission would take a decision after January 21 on the basis of inputs from the local SP and collector, officials said.