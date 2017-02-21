Steps will be taken to ensure Malayalam taught in all schools: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that Malayalam should grow as a scientific language and that steps would be taken to ensure the state’s mother tongue is taught in all schools. “Malayalam language should grow to such an extent that scientific books related to science and technology is written and read in Malayalam,” he said. The Chief Minister made the remark here while inaugurating the ‘Mother Language Day’ celebrations, organised by the Malayalam Mission.

He said government would take initiatives to expand use of Malayalam and ensure it is taught in all schools.

“Though the state government has decided that Malayalam should be the official language, there are officers who feel that the administration would be proper only if it is in English,” Vijayan said.

“All government notes should be in Malayalam’, he added.

He also reminded the officers that it was punishable to function deliberately against the decision of making Malayalam the official language.

“A situation should not come about that our language becomes extinct”, he added.