Steps taken to prevent spread of swine flu: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said the territorial government has initiated steps to prevent the spread of swine flu in the Union Territory. Addressing reporters here, he said following recent reports of deaths of two persons due to swine flu in Puducherry, the health department had taken steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Stocking all hospitals in urban, semi urban and rural hospitals with necessary medicines is among the measures taken by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry government,” he said.

“As soon as reports of the outbreak of HINI virus were received, the Health Minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao convened a meeting with the Director of the department and geared up the machinery,” the Chief Minister said adding a special team of doctors had been set up to rise to the occasion.

“Spraying of insecticides to combat mosquito menace was also being taken up by the municipal authorities,” he added.