Steps being taken to fill posts of VCs in Tamil Nadu universities: Govt

Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court bench that steps are being taken to fill posts of Vice chancellors in all Universities in the state. In its counter in response to a PIL filed by one R Raja Selvan, seeking to appoint Vice chancellors for Universities in the state, the Government Pleader informed the court that Vice chancellors for Madurai Kamaraj and Chennai Universities had been appointed and a search panel has been formed to look for suitable VCs for other the Universities.

Justices A Selvam and N Athinathan directed the state government to file a detailed report on the steps taken to fill the posts and posted the case for hearing to July 11.

The petitioner submitted that VCs for the Dr. Ambedkar Law university and Tamil Nadu fisheries university had not been appointed.

Tamil Nadu teacher education University, Bharathiar University, Thiruvalluvar university and Tamil Nadu Open university,did not have a registar, while Madurai Kamaraj university and Madras University did not have controller of examinations and registrars also. The Ambedkar University did not have a dean.

The petitioner submitted that administration of the universities had come to a standstill due to non filling of the posts at the higher level and sought a direction to the government from the court to fill all the posts.

