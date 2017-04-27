Step forward: Cured of disease, they design footwear for leprosy patients

The unit makes comfortable, affordable footwear for leprosy patients. Prashant Nadkar The unit makes comfortable, affordable footwear for leprosy patients. Prashant Nadkar

Xavier Fernandes was 14 when he was diagnosed with leprosy. It took him eight years to get treated, but by then, his family had abandoned him. He recovered under the care of nuns in Gujarat. As a leprosy patient, he often had numb skin patches and blisters on his feet. Once he was cured, he decided to travel south to learn footwear-making.

Now treated completely, he works with NGO Alert India’s micro cellular rubber (MCR) footwear unit to provide comfortable and affordable footwear to leprosy patients.

“To be of help to these patients fills me with satisfaction,” Fernandes (64) says. In a warehouse in Vikhroli, he stands surrounded by a small mountain of black MCR sandals, ready to be sent to the state government for free distribution among leprosy patients.

Over 100 patients come every month to Alert India’s referral centres at Vikhroli, Mulund, Ghatkopar and Wadala for footwear. “Along with leprosy patients, these type of footwear have become common among diabetics and orthopedic patients too, as they help in preventing injuries and ensure comfort while walking,” said Joy Mancheril, general manager, Alert India.

These sandals are made of expensive MCR sheets that come specially from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The social stigma surrounding leprosy patients is high, with several abandoned by families during treatment.

According to Dr V V Pai, most patients are poor and cannot afford footwear. “Leprosy leads to numb skin that cannot feel sensation. Patients suffer from blisters while walking barefoot,” Pai said.

Fernandes recalls an incident when he was denied tea at a Mumbai restaurant while undergoing his treatment. “I witnessed cases worse than mine which scared me, but I never gave up,” he said. His wife and son live abroad while he is here to make shoes for other patients.

Pandurang Ahire, another cured patient, underwent treatment at Acworth hospital following a bacterial patch that confirmed leprosy when he was 17. The 39-year-old has been making footwear for other patients for 15 years now.

“Alert India provided for my treatment at Acworth Hospital. Since then, I have been working with them to in making footwear,” Ahire said. He was previously a cobbler and helps in assembling footwear.

The centre involves staff members who are former leprosy patients or had one of their family members affected by it.

“Cured patients understand the disease better. Whenever a patient comes to us, we measure their feet and customise each footwear pair,” Pai, attached with Bombay Leprosy society, said.

These rubber sheets have a million air bubbles, unlike the rubber commonly used for footwear available in the market. This helps the sole of the footwear to resume to its original shape when pressure is released while walking.

Leprosy patients tend to lose sensations in their feet and hands, because of which their feet are exposed to dangers of sharp or hot objects, and develop ulcers. “MCR footwear provides them with protection and helps in redistributing the pressures of body weight by ensuring padding,” Mancheril, from Alert India, added.

These sandals are provided for free or at nominal prices depending on one’s financial condition. Initially, MCR footwear consisted of moulded shoes and sandals of adjustible and non-adjustable designs. However, nowadays, many patients have switched to newer designs and different colours that are custom-made on orders. While providing footwear, the conditions of the patients is studied. A kit consisting of bandages, roll of cotton, ointment, foot scrub and moisturiser is also given to help them handle ulcers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now