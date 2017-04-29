Stent ‘overpricing’: Pricing regulator to audit angioplasty cases in errant hospitals

In February, the NPPA had capped stent prices at Rs 7,260 for bare metal stents and Rs 29,600 for the drug-eluting variety. (Represetational) In February, the NPPA had capped stent prices at Rs 7,260 for bare metal stents and Rs 29,600 for the drug-eluting variety. (Represetational)

FACED WITH complaints of overcharging, and half-hearted or “inconclusive” explanations from hospitals, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has initiated audit of all angioplasty cases in several hospitals and medical institutions across the country since the notification ceiling the prices of stents was issued in February. Commenting on the decision to audit angioplasties done by hospitals which had failed to give satisfactory replies to NPPA on the complaints of overpricing against them, Authority chairman Bhupendra Singh said, “Hospitals have replied in only half the cases. Audit will be done for all angioplasty cases done during the period — in some cases by the state drug controllers and in others directly by NPPA.” Singh said the NPPA is “trying to complete the process as soon as possible”.

In February, the NPPA had capped stent prices at Rs 7,260 for bare metal stents and Rs 29,600 for the drug-eluting variety. It then allowed a trade margin of 8 per cent and asked state governments to ensure strict implementation. In April, it allowed another 2 per cent upward revision based on the wholesale price index.

The NPPA has stuck to its guns on price caps for cardiac stents in the face of stiff opposition from the industry. It had rebutted decisions of companies such as Abbott and Medtronic to withdraw their “high-end” stents from the Indian market. The firms were asked to not just maintain status quo but also to give weekly reports for the next three months, specifying both the status of supply and production plan for the week ahead.

In its orders to the two companies, the NPPA invoked Section 3(i) of Drug Price Control Order, 2013, which empowers the government to ask manufacturers to increase production of pharmaceutical ingredients or bulk drugs. In the order overturning Medtronic’s request to withdraw its Resolute Onyx Zotarolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System, and that of Abbott to withdraw Absorb BVS, on the ground that DPCO does not permit such withdrawal, it went a step further in “advising” both companies to be “more cautious and responsible in taking such business decisions in the light of the government’s commitment to ensure affordability and availability of all essential drugs to the people”. Stents were categorised as essential drugs through a health ministry order last year.

