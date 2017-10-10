Steeped in corruption, Congress now throwing dirt on BJP, says BJP national secretary

While the Congress has demanded a probe into the allegations- Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah said he would sue the author of the report and the editors and owners of the website for criminal defamation. While the Congress has demanded a probe into the allegations- Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah said he would sue the author of the report and the editors and owners of the website for criminal defamation.

Slamming the Congress for demanding a probe into allegations of financial irregularities in the company owned by Jay Shah, son of BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday said that Congress, which is steeped in corruption, was now throwing dirt on BJP.

“Allegations against BJP leaders and ministers in BJP-ruled states could not be proved in the court of law. BJP-led NDA government is running the country for three years. However, not a single corruption charge has been made against it. “Now, a party, which is steeped in corruption and its leaders who have been tainted by various scams is trying to throw some dirt on the BJP. During the ten years of Congress rule, a scam used to be unearthed in every seven day,” Sinha said at the state BJP headquarters here.

A report in The Wire had alleged that the turnover of Temple Enterprise Private Ltd, a company owned by Jay, grew from Rs 50,000 in March 2015 to Rs 80.5 crore in 2015-16, a year in which it got access to an unsecured loan of Rs 15.78 crore from financial services firm KIFS. While the Congress has demanded a probe into the allegations, Jay said he would sue the author of the report and the editors and owners of the website for criminal defamation.

