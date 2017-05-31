Stay with BJP to get work done: Deputy CM to sarpanchs

Deputy CM Nitin Patel promised to provide anganwadis, schools, water tanks, roads and drinking water among other facilities in the villages, provided the sarpanches work for the BJP. Deputy CM Nitin Patel promised to provide anganwadis, schools, water tanks, roads and drinking water among other facilities in the villages, provided the sarpanches work for the BJP.

Align with the BJP and get development works expedited or be ready to face delay — this was what Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel suggested to around 5,000 sarpanchs and panchayat members who attended an event of Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, organised by Roads and Buildings Department in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Congratulating all the newly elected sarpanchs, Patel suggested them to stay with the ruling party in order to complete the ongoing projects. “Panchayat elections have concluded recently. Those present here are largely the newly-elected sarpanches. If you are excited to know how to take development activities into your respective villages forward and make the people happy, I will give you only one mantra, stay with the BJP. You need not look anywhere else,” said Patel at the event in Mahatma Mandir here.

Drawing an analogy with a traffic jam where riders change lanes to reach their goals faster, Patel said, “If you think of anyone beyond BJP, then you will get delayed. And if you get delayed, then you will not be able to accomplish all that you have planned (for your village).”

With an eye on the upcoming state Assembly elections scheduled later this year, the deputy chief minister promised to provide anganwadis, schools, water tanks, roads and drinking water among other facilities in the villages, provided the sarpanches work for the BJP. “You work for us and we will work for you… Join the BJP, join the government, join development, join Modiji’s leadership and support us. You will be able to accomplish more than you planned for,” Patel lured the village chiefs.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, later speaking at the event, endorsed Patel’s views: “The MLAs get elected and go to Gandhinagar, the MPs get elected and go to Delhi, but it is the sarpanch who has to remain in the village. He is the person whom the villagers will catch for pending road work, streetlights, water and other basic amenities.” Rupani said villages are the party’s prime concern. “The government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to build all-weather roads that will connect the remotest of villages in Gujarat in the next three years,” said the Rupani.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App