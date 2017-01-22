Stay united for the sake of development: Mamata

West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged people to stay united and keep away from infighting for the sake of development in the hill region. “Fighting will not give you development. There is need for peace. I want all people of hill to join hands, to work together for development of the region,” Banerjee said at a sports award function in Kurseong. Banerjee is on a visit to north Bengal for the inauguration and unveiling of developmental projects.

Assuring full cooperation from the government, she said, “Me and my government remain with you for any type of development projects.”

She also exhorted the youth to move ahead and pledged the support of her government in all possible ways.

The West Bengal chief minister promised jobs for the all the award winners in the field of sports during the function, offering scooty, laptops and bicycles to encourage them for their future endeavours.

She added that her government has extended Rs 268.78 lakh to 12 development boards in north bengal to boost developmental work in the region.