Stay grounded, don’t criticise Gujarat model: Yogi Adityanath

AFTER BJP’S massive victory in UP local body polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, without naming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, advised him to remain grounded rather than flying high and criticising the Gujarat model of development. He said: “It will be better for those criticising the Gujarat model of development that they learn from the defeat in Amethi civic polls and come on the ground to do some work, rather than losing arrows in the air.” Adityanath said this while replying to a question on what was his interpretation of BJP’s victory in Rahul’s constituency of Amethi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, reported PTI.

Referring to SP leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul, Adityanath said the civic elections prove that both should be given a farewell. The BJP’s victory shows that it will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he added. Terming the party’s victory as acknowledgement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the work done by the state government, he also attributed it to political acumen of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Shah said the results had made it clear that the people had embraced the economic reforms and rejected the politics of casteism, appeasement and dynasty. He claimed that the people’s support for BJP would be the same in the upcoming Gujarat polls. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said: “The SP, the BSP and the Congress contested the polls as each other’s relatives. (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi, who were together during Assembly polls as ‘UP ke ladke’ have become like the punctured tyre and tube of a cycle.” Dismissing charges of EVM tampering as baseless, he said: “There was no shortcoming in EVMs, but it’s in their minds and party. They worked for a particular caste and people have discarded them…”

Earlier in the day, after results started coming in, Adityanath, along with his Cabinet colleagues, attended a 30-minute celebration at the party state headquarters in Lucknow. BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey said that results will certainly have a positive impact for the BJP in Gujarat elections. “There are 41 Assembly segments in Gujarat where people from UP reside… UP being the most populated state, election results here will have an impact across the country,” he said, adding that he will campaign in Gujarat from December 4 and will highlight UP victory.

“The results have shown that people agree with the Prime Minsiter’s vision of new India. The results have communicated the message to other states… it will also raise the morale of BJP workers in Gujarat,” said party UP spokesperson Chandra Mohan.

