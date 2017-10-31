‘Statue of Unity’ wishes Sardar Patel on his ’67th’ birthday in a faux pas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Run for Unity in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Run for Unity in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Even as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 142nd birth anniversary on Tuesday was commemorated with much fanfare, there was a moment of faux pas when the official Twitter handle of the Statue of Unity (@souindia) referred to October 31 as the leader’s “67th birthday”. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the annual Run for Unity from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The tweet came at around 4.35 pm on Tuesday, with a poster of Sardar Patel that said, “Remembering an Architect of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 67th birthday.” There was also a quote attributed to the Iron Man, “Caste, Community will rapidly disappear. We have to speedily forget all these things. Such boundaries hamper our growth.”

Incidentally, this is the first tweet posted by the official handle since December 15, 2016, which is Sardar Patel’s death anniversary. In its December tweet, the handle correctly pays tribute to Patel on his 66th death anniversary, saying, “Remembering the #IronManOfIndia, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 66th Punya Tithi. ”

Remembering an Architect of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 67th birthday pic.twitter.com/SP66f2MWkU — Statue Of Unity (@souindia) October 31, 2017

When contacted, an official from Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) called Tuesday’s incident a “typographical error” and said the tweet would be rectified soon.

Currently, about 2,400 workers are involved in the construction of the 182-metre tall statue, which is touted to be the world’s tallest. The Statue of Unity, Modi’s dream project, is coming up at Sadhu Bet – about 3 kilometres from the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam. So far, about 104 meters of the statue has been erected (the waist portion), which is at 157 meters above the mean sea level (240 metres).

In the off-site workshop of the project, several workers from TQ Art Foundry, which belongs to Jiangxi Tongqing Company based in Nanchang in Eastern China, are assist ing the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) engineers in assembling the bronze cladding of the facade.

SSNNL officials confirmed the bronze cladding had already arrived from China and would soon make its way to the construction site. The workshop has also received an 8 metre-tall prototype of the head of Sardar Patel with detailed facial expressions that will now be replicated to build a 45 metre-tall structure to be fitted on the torso of the statue.

