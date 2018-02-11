Statue of unity: 45-year-old worker falls to death at site

With his death, relatives said the family lost their only earning member. With his death, relatives said the family lost their only earning member.

A construction labourer working at the site of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat fell to his death on Friday, sparking off a protest by the labourers, briefly disrupting the work, on Saturday. The labourers demanded compensation for the family of the deceased worker from the company contracted for the project — L&T. They also wanted to take the custody of the worker’s body. After the intervention of L&T officials, the labourers resumed their work, following assurances from the company officials.

The incident occurred on Friday when Mehendi Rasool Siddiqui, a 45-year-old labourer from Jharkhand, plunged to his death by falling off an under-construction bridge that is part of the facelift that Kevadia Colony in Narmada district is to get for the Statue of Unity project. Siddiqui was working on the construction of the bridge that is part of the four-lane approach road to the Statue of Unity. According to Kevadia Colony police, Siddiqui was unwell and dizzy and slipped from a height while working at the site.

He was rushed to a hospital in Vadodara for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries. When Siddiqui’s body did not return to Kevadia colony on Saturday, workers protested and stalled the construction, demanding that the body should be handed over to them. However, L&T officials intervened to tackle the situation and offered to arrange a bus for some workers to visit Vadodara where the body had been kept.

An official said, “The workers were reassured that the body was being sent back to his village in Jharkhand where his family could perform his last rites. The workers were mourning the loss of one of their own and it did not hamper the work. Most workers returned to the sites while some visited Vadodara. They also took an undertaking that the deceased labourer’s family will be given a decent compensation.”

As many as 4,500 workers – mostly migrants from across the country — are working on the Statue of Unity project that also has much allied construction work apart from the main statue. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

It is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

