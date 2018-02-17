States voice concerns on lack of clarity, exclusion in NHPS

Announced in the Union budget for 2018-19, NHPS aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore people through a trust or insurance model (File) Announced in the Union budget for 2018-19, NHPS aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore people through a trust or insurance model (File)

The fuzzy contours of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), and the fact that many states in their existing schemes already cover a larger population than is eligible by the SECC data, emerged as major stumbling blocks for the proposed health scheme during the first state-level consultation. Instead of finalising a rollout roadmap, the meeting — organised by the health ministry — ended with states voicing concerns and the Centre merely noting them without being able to offer solutions.

As one participant put it, “Many states are already implementing similar schemes, the Centre is just catching up and then too they do not have clarity. There is not even a cabinet note or EFC clearance, so what can they brief us about? Instead, we told them about our experience, the red flags. States want the money but they want co-branding as well, and they want the beneficiaries who are covered now to continue in the scheme; that is a problem because many do not make the cut as per SECC data.”

According to the health ministry, background notes and concept papers were shared with all states before the two-day meet. Announced in the Union budget for 2018-19, NHPS aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore people through a trust or insurance model. While the Centre estimates that the scheme will cost around Rs 12,000 crore, requiring more than Rs 4,000 crore for states, the actual financial liability will be worked out when the tendering process is completed.

For states, the main concern articulated in the NHPS meeting was that because of a Rs 5 lakh cover, they are looking at a higher cost, while the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) qualification could leave many of their existing beneficiaries outside the NHPS umbrella.

Kerala Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan told the plenary that SECC data is highly flawed and the Rs 5 lakh cover would inevitably give rise to what in insurance parlance is known as a “moral hazard”, meaning that unless the governance of a particular state is impeccable, it would lead to collusion at various levels to raise the bill to that level for every family.

