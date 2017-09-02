State’s tallest Tricolour torn, Flag Code ‘violated’

State’s tallest Tricolour, which was hoisted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on a 67-m flag post on August 14 at Sama Talav in Vadodara, got damaged due to gusty winds on Friday. (File) State’s tallest Tricolour, which was hoisted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on a 67-m flag post on August 14 at Sama Talav in Vadodara, got damaged due to gusty winds on Friday. (File)

State’s tallest Tricolour, which was hoisted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on a 67-m flag post on August 14 at Sama Talav in Vadodara, got damaged due to gusty winds on Friday. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), however, attempted to repair it, citing “exceptions” to the Flag Code of India, 2002, for flag posts above 30 m — a claim rejected by the Additional Solicitor General of Gujarat.

As the news of the damage reached, Commissioner Vinod Rao rushed to the spot with a team of the Fire and Emergency Services. The officials pulled down the flag and, in violation of the Flag Code of India, started stuffing it into a plastic container, instead of neatly folding it. The VMC even brought a tailor to stitch the flag’s torn saffron stripe.

When pointed out that the Flag Code does not provide for repair, Commissioner Rao said, “Minor repairs can be done. We will look into the code.” The Flag Code says “…in damaged or soiled condition, it shall be destroyed…” Later, VMC officials confirmed that the flag had been taken away by the fire department in the “same plastic container”.

Interestingly, VMC officials said the flag was made of polyester, while the Part I 1.1 of the code stated, “The National Flag of India shall be made of hand-spun and hand-woven wool/ cotton/ silk/ khadi bunting.”

Rao added the VMC acted considering the “exceptions” provided in the case of flags hoisted above 30 m in height, especially in the matter of the fabric. “When we install a flag post as tall as 67 m, we need to use a durable material. It would be practically non-viable to keep replacing flags for minor damages. Each change will cost close to Rs 20,000,” Rao said, declining to comment on the way the officials had stuffed the flag.

Rao said that the VMC had decided to unfurl a new flag.

VMC officials from the futuristic planning cell, which is looking after the flag post, said this was the second flag, which had been removed since August 14.

Last week, the first flag got torn in winds. It is not known if the damaged flag was disposed of in accordance with the provisions of the code. Additional Solicitor General, Gujarat, Tushar Mehta, said the provisions of the Flag Code of India was applicable to all cases.

