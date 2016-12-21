State’s first bomb data centre to come up in Kolkata soon

West Bengal will soon have its first bomb data centre that will be a repository for information on explosives and case studies on related subjects in the state.

According to sources, the centre would help to fight against the ever-increasing threat of IEDs. The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) had recommended that the state have a separate agency to ensure close co-ordination between the two agencies.

“It was already there in the system but in a smaller form. It has been given a new name and new setup. We are hopeful that it would also help in sharing ideas on new devices and will act as a big nationwide support to battle the menace of explosives”, said a senior official of Bengal Police.

“Bomb squads of different district will come under this umbrella. It will be like a dedicated force. It’s was Centre’s recommendation and have been set up a month ago centred at Bhavani Bhavan, CID Headquarter”, ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

This centre will store all bombing related incidents in State which would be shared with central agencies whenever required. According to officials, this centre would have people trained by central agencies and experts in the field. The team will also research and study about new threats.

“We have bomb squads and they are present in all districts but a dedicated centre would definitely have more expertise and through extensive training such incident could be avoided”, said another official.