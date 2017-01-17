State-wide CCTV project under Centre’s consideration: Jammu-Kashmir Government

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Installation of CCTV surveillance system throughout the state is under the active consideration of the Government of India (GoI), Jammu and Kashmir government today said.

All major towns, police stations, police posts, national highways and other important roads are proposed to be covered under the state-wide CCTV surveillance system project under the Prime Minister Development Plan (PMDP).

Watch What Else Is Making News?

A detailed proposal has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry which is under consideration, the Legislative Council was informed.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice by Vibodh Kumar Gupta in the Upper House, the Minister for Roads and Buildings Abdul Rehman Veeri said the Police Headquarters had awarded a contract for installation of CCTV cameras in various towns, including Rajouri, in 2012 to a Chandigarh-based firm namely Tulip Telecom Private Limited at an estimated project cost of Rs 13 crore, however, the said firm failed to execute the contract.

Consequently, he said, the contract assigned to the firm was scrapped.

Veeri said to meet emergent needs and improve policing in the district, CCTV cameras have been installed at four locations including SD Sabha, City Chowk, Town Hall and near CID Office in Rajouri town by the district police.

“The CCTV cameras at the said locations are functional except for one due to technical snag,” he said, adding the concerned firm has been approached to rectify the snag.

He also said CCTV cameras installed at Highway Naka Sunderbani and Darhali Bridge were functional.