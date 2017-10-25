State to set up institute to strengthen FPC movement

During the meeting, it was decided that an apex body, solely dedicated to research and extension services for FPCs, should be established. During the meeting, it was decided that an apex body, solely dedicated to research and extension services for FPCs, should be established.

AN INSTITUTE, dedicated to the Farmer Producer Company (FPC) movement, may soon be set up in Maharashtra, which will aim at strengthening the FPCs and helping them improve market access.

The institute will help the FPCs in both extension and research efforts.

On Tuesday, former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had presided over a meeting of FPCs and officials to discuss various issues and to chalk out a roadmap for FPC movements in Maharashtra. During the meeting, it was decided that an apex body, solely dedicated to research and extension services for FPCs, should be established.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of the MahaFPC, said the institution will operate on the lines of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Pune. VSI was set up by the cooperative sugar mills in the state. MahaFPC, Thorat said, has been helping FPCs with market intelligence, necessary documentation and advocacy. “We also help our members in necessary taxation,” he added.

Additionally, a proposal has been moved to set up commodity-wise FPC clusters, which will help the farmers consolidate their bargaining power. Launching separate centres of excellence for crops and agricultural marketing was also suggested. A detailed project report on the various proposals will be published in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the MahaFPC had participated in the government procurement for tur and had procured pulses worth over Rs 200 crore. Thorat said the FPCs aim to touch a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years.

