Maharashtra to provide additional manpower for tur procurement

The state government has decided to provide additional manpower in two shifts, between 7 am and 10 pm, to expedite the process of procuring surplus tur dal (pulses) from farmers in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued the order at the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

While reviewing the process of procurement, which is underway, he said: “Almost 40 lakh quintal of tur has been procured. The remaining, which stays with farmers, will be procured in the coming week. The state is committed to facilitate a minimum support price of Rs 5,050 per quintal. Till April 22, the total tur procured in the state was 40 lakh quintal from 2.58 lakh farmers for which, the amount incurred was Rs 1,839 crores.”

The maximum stock of tur that remains to be procured is from Amravati division in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. To expedite the process, the number of purchasing centres has been increased. While the Centre had set April 22 as the last date for procurement of tur, the state government took a decision to continue the process till the entire stock remaining with the farmers had been procured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now