State results have laid foundation for New India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Addressing the nation through the 30th edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister appealed for united action by citizens to build a ‘New India’. The PM said: “New India is neither a government programme, nor is it the manifesto of a political party, nor is it a project. New India is the clarion call of 125 crore countrymen. It is the essence of the emotions of the 125 crore Indians wanting to come together to create a magnificent (Bhavya) India…”

This was the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address after the BJP’s victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand Assembly polls and formation of the party’s government in Manipur and Goa. The PM emphasised on the need to take the fight against corruption to the “next level” and contribute towards reducing the use of cash.

“We must take our fight against black money and corruption to the next level. Can 125 crore countrymen resolve to undertake 2,500 crore digital transactions during this year? We have made an announcement in the Budget. Our 125 crore countrymen need not wait for a year. If they wish, they can do it in six months. You can’t imagine how you can serve the country in this way and become a brave soldier in the fight against black money and corruption,” he said. The PM also spoke on issues including food wastage, handling depression, Swachch Bharat, maternity leave for working women, and the Champaran Satyagrah launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

