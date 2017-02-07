Medical expenses not reimbursed, CAT warns Punjab against contempt of court

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday warned the Superintending Engineer, water supply and sanitation department, Patiala, and Punjab that if the tribunal’s orders were not be complied with, contempt proceedings would be initiated. (Representational Image) THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday warned the Superintending Engineer, water supply and sanitation department, Patiala, and Punjab that if the tribunal’s orders were not be complied with, contempt proceedings would be initiated. (Representational Image)

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday warned the Superintending Engineer, water supply and sanitation department, Patiala, and Punjab that if the tribunal’s orders were not be complied with, contempt proceedings would be initiated. Harsa Singh Gill, a resident of Amritsar, requested the tribunal to issue directions to the respondents for reimbursing medical expenses amounting to Rs 3,10,000 incurred by him for indoor treatment in Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, from November 28, 2014, to November 30, 2014.

Gill retired on January 31, 2010, as senior divisional accounts officer from the said department. Due to cardio-vascular complications, the applicant was admitted to the emergency ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, on November 27, 2014, from where he was referred to Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, on November 28, 2014. He remained under indoor treatment for three days and was discharged on November 30, 2014. The total cost of the treatment in hospital was Rs 3,10,000. The applicant requested the respondent department for reimbursement of medical expenses incurred on his treatment. When nothing was done by the respondents, he served a legal notice on October 16, 2015, and filed a case in the tribunal. The respondents did not submit any reply. A detailed order was passed by the tribunal on January 18 this year. S K Jain, Superintending Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Circle, Amritsar, appeared before the tribunal and sought permission to file an affidavit in court and a receipt of payment of Rs 2,47,332 in favour of the applicant.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal held that “attitude adopted by State of Punjab cannot be appreciated. Though respondent has already tendered unconditional apology, therefore, I am not taking any further action, in future if same action is repeated, then contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against the State”.