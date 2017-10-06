State must clarify why Centre is stepmotherly towards farmers: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot during the Kisan Nyay Yatra near Jhalawar in Rajasthan on Thursday. (Express Photo) Sachin Pilot during the Kisan Nyay Yatra near Jhalawar in Rajasthan on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Accusing the Union government of “stepmotherly” treatment towards farmers of Rajasthan, state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Thursday asked the BJP government whether the hardships faced by Rajasthan farmers were any less than those faced by farmers in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh.

“Are the hardships faced by Rajasthan farmers any less than the ones faced by the farmers in Maharashtra or Gujarat? The state government should clarify why the Union government is giving stepmotherly treatment to the farmers of Rajasthan,” Pilot said, hinting at cold relations between the Vasundhara Raje government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Farm loan waivers have been announced in both Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The Rajasthan government has announced farm loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000, though it has not been implemented yet.

“The people of Rajasthan gave the BJP 25 (Lok Sabha) MPs, yet it is unfortunate that they have failed to raise farmers’ concerns with the Centre. The farmers, including those affected by floods two months ago, have been looking to the state government for relief but now they are feeling cheated,” he said.

Led by Pilot, the Congress’s walk for farmers’ rights — Kisan Nyay Yatra — reached Mandawar in Jhalawar on Thursday evening. It will culminate around noon on Friday, having covered about 100 km in four days after beginning from Baran.

“The BJP government has undertaken an intensive campaign of uprooting farmers; farmers have taken jal-samadhi in Madhya Pradesh and zameen-samadhi in Jaipur’s Nindar. For three days, we have been pressing for farmer-friendly decisions by the state government but rather than address farmers’ concerns, the BJP government is busy issuing statements against us and devising ways to mislead people to win bypolls, rather than pay heed to farmers’ concerns,” Pilot said. “Since the BJP government assumed power, 75 farmers have committed suicide. But the state government hasn’t given compensation to a single family.”

Pilot said the state government is announcing khareed kendras for kharif crop on a daily basis but the “reality” is that it isn’t being translated into benefits for farmers. “There is a bumper moong produce this time and the farmers are forced to sell it at Rs 2-3 less than the support price,” he said. “The Congress will continue its campaign until the state government agrees to waive the entire farm debt and announces an appropriate bonus.”

