Ruckus in Chhattisgarh Assembly over liquor sale issue

The opposition Congress on Thursday created a ruckus in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, protesting against the government’s decision to set up a corporation to sell liquor. The Speaker had to carry out the listed business amid slogan-shouting and adjourn the proceedings thrice.

State Congress president Bhupesh Baghel raised the issue first by moving an adjournment motion notice, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ajay Chandrakar said such matters can’t be taken up during the Question Hour.

Baghel raised the issue again after the Question Hour. The BJP government’s decision to get involved in retail liquor sale was being opposed by the people everywhere, he said.

Women had taken to the streets opposing the move and were demanding complete prohibition, the Congress leader said.

Police recently thrashed the activist Mamta Sharma who had filed a PIL on the issue and other women when they were protesting at Ahiwara in Durg district, Baghel said.

PWD minister Rajesh Munat intervened, saying that before demanding prohibition, all the 90 members of this House should make a resolution not to touch alcohol.

This led to a pandemonium in the House.

Commercial Tax Minister Amar Agrawal said the decision to set up a government corporation for retail liquor sale will check illegal sale by the middlemen.

However, Congress legislators continued shouting slogans while demanding a complete ban on liquor, so the Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal adjourned the House for ten minutes.

When proceedings resumed, Baghel reiterated his demand. He was supported by Congress Legislative Party Leader T S Singhdeo and MLAs Arun Vora and Dhanendra Sahu.

Amid chaos, Agrawal said the Supreme Court has banned sale of liquor upto 500 mts from the highways, and the government will ensure compliance of the order from April 1. After the formation of Chhattisgarh, government sold liquor in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari and Mahasamund between 2001-2003, Agrawal said, adding that Chhattisgarh Beverage Corporation was constituted in 2002.

The revenue from liquor sale in the current fiscal was expected to reach at Rs 3300 crore, the minister said.

Agrawal also stated that the state government had undertaken a drive to shift 417 existing liqour shops in compliance of the SC order.

After Agrawal’s reply, the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion notice. As the Congress MLAs kept shouting slogans, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings twice, and later the listed business was carried out amid ruckus.