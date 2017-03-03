Gurmehar Kaur issue rocks Haryana Assembly

A DAY after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij called the supporters of Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur “pro-Pakistan”, the issue rocked the Haryana Assembly on Thursday. (Representational Image) A DAY after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij called the supporters of Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur “pro-Pakistan”, the issue rocked the Haryana Assembly on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A DAY after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij called the supporters of Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur “pro-Pakistan”, the issue rocked the Haryana Assembly on Thursday with opposition INLD seeking Vij’s apology for his tweet. The issue was raised during Zero Hour by INLD MLA and former minister Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, who urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to rein in his minister, who has the habit of shooting off his mouth. Sandhu also said that Vij should apologise for his remarks on Gurmehar. Congress MLAs also supported INLD members on the issue.

When the issue was being raised, Vij was outside the House. When he walked in, he drew vociferous support from his colleagues at the treasury benches. With MLAs from the opposition and treasury benches involved in a heated exchange, the Speaker ordered that some comments be expunged.

Some BJP members also raised Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram slogans. Outside the Assembly, Vij defended on Thursday what he had said on Wednesday, asserting, “In my tweet yesterday, nowhere have I said anything personal against Gurmehar Kaur.”

He added, “Gurmehar had not only killed the spirit of her father, who had laid down his life for the country, but had also given a clean chit to Pakistan, which has time and again directly or indirectly attacked the country. Those who are supporting Gurmehar have no right to stay in the country.”

When asked about threats to Gurmehar, Vij said, “No evidence has been found against members of the ABVP regarding issuance of threats to Gurmehar. However, in case any such matter comes to light, I will condemn it.”