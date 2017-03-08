Bihar women legislators seek 50 per cent reservation

Cutting across party lines, women legislators in Bihar demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures on the occasion of International Women’s day. (Source: PTI Photo) Cutting across party lines, women legislators in Bihar demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures on the occasion of International Women’s day. (Source: PTI Photo)

Cutting across party lines, women legislators in Bihar demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures on the occasion of International Women’s day. In the state Legislative Assembly, as the House sat for the day, women legislators of all parties rose from their seat and pressed for their demand of 50 per cent reservation in Parliament and state legislatures considering the fact that they form nearly half of the country’s population.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

JD(U)’s Ranju Geeta, Poonam Yadav, RJD’s Prema Chaudhary and Ejiya Yadav and BJP’s Bhagirathi Devi among others raised the demand in the House.

Ranju Geeta, who is a former minister, cited pioneering decision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in reserving 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats and urban local bodies in the state.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary appreciated their gesture and told them that such legislation could be brought in Parliament.

International Women’s day also saw some women legislators press for developmental projects in their constituency from ministers as a gift on the occasion.

Former minister and JD(U) MLA from Bajpatti in Sitamarhi Ranju Geeta citing International Women’s day, got a positive assurance from Rural Works Department minister Shailesh Kumar for construction of a small road in Basha panchayat of her constituency.

BJP’s Aruna Devi also drew assurance from the same minister for repair of a road from America Bigha to Kumbhi in Warsaliganj block of Nawada district.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also lent support to women legislators.