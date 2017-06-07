State Issues Protocol For Functions: Recipe for green Kerala – Plantain leaf plates, steel glasses

Kerala Suchitwa Mission (KSM) has launched the drive in the Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha, where a few weddings were held as per the protocol. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar) Kerala Suchitwa Mission (KSM) has launched the drive in the Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha, where a few weddings were held as per the protocol. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

The Kerala government has issued a green protocol for functions like weddings for making the state cleaner and greener. Officials said the use of plastic and thermocol-based non-degradable items for weddings and similar events will be discouraged. Instead, organisers of such events will asked to use environment-friendly items. Food will be served on plantain leaves and drinking water in steel glasses instead of plastic-based disposable items.

Kerala Suchitwa Mission (KSM) has launched the drive in the Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha, where a few weddings were held as per the protocol. KSM director (operations) C V Joy said that the initiative was launched to make Kerala plastic-free. “The main objective of the initiative is to reduce the use of plastic in daily life. Plastic articles, including glasses and plates, are used in large numbers during functions, especially marriage ceremonies, in the state. Instead, use of plates and other utensils made of glass and environment-friendly metals would be promoted.’’

KSM had last month honoured a newly-wed couple in Kollam district for having organised their marriage reception as per the protocol. The drive is being implemented with the support of socio-cultural and religious organisations.

Muslim organisations in Kerala last week decided to follow the protocol for iftar parties during the ongoing month of Ramzan. They issued a directive during namaz last Friday. They agreed to avoid plastic-based products at iftar parties as per the state government directive.

Local administration minister K T Jaleel said that iftar parties are expected to set a new model.

