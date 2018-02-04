State govts will be given choice of selecting models for national health protection scheme: Hasmukh Adhia

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (Source: Express Photo) Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (Source: Express Photo)

The choice of selecting a “model” for implementing the ambitious National Health Protection Scheme that was announced in the Union budget, will be given to state governments, said finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia during a discussion on “post-budget analysis and GST” at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Sunday. Talking about the health protection scheme that will be rolled out for 10 crore BJP families across the country Adhia said, “We have got the complete list of Aadhar numbers and the families. Now, all we have to do is to make that facility of health protection available to them. It is family floater protection of Rs 5 lakh per annum… However, the modalities have to be worked out.”

The health secretary pointed out a few successful models of health insurance already opearational in some of the states, like the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana (MAA) in Gujarat, Arogyasri in Andhra Pradesh and a similar one in Tamil Nadu. “So there are different states which have tried different models. So either the insurance company can be given the entire work or a trust of the government can handle the issue of empanelling the hospitals, ensuring that all poor people get healthcare without paying a paise and then putting the bills… The choice will have to be initially given to the states; if they want to go in for a insurance company or they want to go for a trust model. Gujarat has got a trust model, but there are other states that have empanelled an insurance company which does the whole thing,” he told the gathering largely consisting of students and alumni of IIMA.

Adhia also said that the Modi government will take time to launch the scheme. “It will take some time to launch it. Preparation time is required. The government has to list out the procedures of secondary and tertiary that will be covered in the insurance. Based on experience, we will have to say for this treatment this much will be the ceiling and after that hospitals have to be empanelled and once that is done, they have to choose between insurance and trust model. It will take some time to do all this. So in the meantime, the hospital industry will prepare itself for that,” he said.

The finance secretary felt that the “mere announcement” of the scheme will “revitalise” the healthcare sector in India. He said that the scheme will help create more hospitals and will create lot of employment for doctors and paramedical staff.

