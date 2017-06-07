Latest News
  • State govt’s policies leading to despair: Omar Abdullah

State govt’s policies leading to despair: Omar Abdullah

He blamed “this grim atmosphere’’ for robbing the youth of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future

Written by UBEER NAQUSHBANDI | Srinagar | Published:June 7, 2017 2:01 am

Related News

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP alliance of adopting repressive policies.

“The looming uncertainty coupled with the confrontational approach of the PDP-BJP government has created a sense of despair among the youth,” he said. “The Centre’s unfortunate failure to build bridges of reconciliation and peace with our youth has created a political vacuum.’’ He blamed “this grim atmosphere’’ for robbing the youth of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future. Omar called it a travesty.

He called the coalition a “treachery’’ and blamed it for widened trust deficit.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 06: Latest News