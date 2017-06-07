State govt’s policies leading to despair: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP alliance of adopting repressive policies.

“The looming uncertainty coupled with the confrontational approach of the PDP-BJP government has created a sense of despair among the youth,” he said. “The Centre’s unfortunate failure to build bridges of reconciliation and peace with our youth has created a political vacuum.’’ He blamed “this grim atmosphere’’ for robbing the youth of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future. Omar called it a travesty.

He called the coalition a “treachery’’ and blamed it for widened trust deficit.

