State govt will face public outrage if it destroys cycle tracks: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday warned that the Yogi Adityanath government would have to face “jan akrosh” (public outrage) if it destroys the cycle tracks built by the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. While state Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said the tracks were of “no use” and were merely “occupying space on the road”, Akhilesh, who is in London on a personal visit, reminded the state government about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards reducing carbon emissions at the Paris Climate Change summit last year.

He also cited that Dutch Prime Minister Park Rutte had recently gifted the prime minister a bicycle.Khanna on Sunday announced that the state government would be demolishing the cycle tracks as they were contributing to “traffic congestion”. “Demolition of cycle tracks would lead to increase in cases of road accidents and government would surely have to face jan akrosh,” said Akhilesh’s official statement.

“It seems that demolishing development done by the Samajwadi Party government one after another has become the motive of present the BJP government and demolition of the cycle track has been added to its main agenda,” it further said. Akhilesh stated that his government had constructed these tracks with the motive of conserving the environment and tackle growing pollution, adding that the move had been praised by foreign tourists.

“In growing cities where traffic congestion is a major problem, these cycle tracks are of no use and have no need. Instead, the need is to widen the roads. As a government, we have to think about public welfare and public need and ensure that they do not face obstacles in their daily commuting,” Khanna told The Indian Express.

“These tracks were merely used for publicity of the symbol of their party and nothing else,” he added. Asked about specific instructions given by him to the department, he told The Indian Express, “I have allowed all municipal bodies in the state, where such tracks were constructed to demolish them whenever needed for either widening of road or if they are blocking drainage.”

