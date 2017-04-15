State govt must contain political violence, Centre will help: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh Friday asked the Mamata Banerjee government to rein in “political violence” in the state and said the Centre will provide whatever help recquired to contain it.

“We all need to understand the reality that political clash or political violence under no circumstances should encroach upon the process of good governance and development. If you want to provide good governance, then you have to contain political violence. There is no bigger challenge for a government than to check on the clashes taking place in the country,” Rajnath said during a press conference in Kolkata.

Reminding that law and order is a state subject and that the role of the state government is important in this regard, Rajnath said, “If there is any assistance required from the Central government to contain violence, the government will definitely provide it. But, the state government will have to take initiative because law and order is a state subject.”

The Union Home Minister also asked the state government to extend its full cooperation to the Centre, keeping political differences aside, for the development of the nation.

“We are totally committed towards cooperative federalism. We want to develop the country with the help of everyone. We also expect that the West Bengal government will extend its full cooperation in our government’s development projects. In a healthy democracy, there is no room for confrontation. The nation will move forward with the cooperation of everyone,” he said.

Responding to a query that there was decline in the Hindu population in West Bengal, Rajnath said, “I do not reply to any question based on caste, creed and religion. I believe that the BJP government does not want to run the country on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We want to run the country on the basis of humanity and justice.”

Rajnath also condemned a BJP Yuva Morcha leader’s alleged offer for a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the government must take cognisance of the matter.

“No one should make such statements. We can never endorse this kind of statements. We do not even know who the person was. Our local unit must have taken action. As far as I know, that person was not even a district-level leader. The government must take cognisance of the matter,” he said.

