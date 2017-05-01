State government to celebrate UP Diwas on January 24

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

UP Diwas would be celebrated for the first time with the Yogi Adityanath government deciding to observe the day with fervour across the state on January 24, 2018. A proposal regarding the celebration of UP Diwas would be tabled in a Cabinet meeting soon, highly-placed government sources said. They added that a committee of ministers and officials would be formed to plan for the UP Diwas and supervise preparations.

On January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh and previous governments in the state had been regularly receiving demands from different quarters to mark the day as UP Diwas. But the demands were not met. A senior official requesting anonymity said, “The proposal of UP Diwas will be placed before the Cabinet meeting for approval soon.”

He added that a range of programmes would be organised to mark the day and people would be made aware of the state’s history, culture, contribution to freedom struggle. An event would be organised in Lucknow where the CM and the Governor would be present, he said. Governor Ram Naik had in 2014 asked then CM Akhilesh Yadav to observe UP Diwas on January 24, 2015. Naik had then pointed out that UP Diwas was celebrated by north Indians in Maharashtra, but not in UP.

