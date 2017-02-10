State funding of polls not in tune with reality, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

FINANCE Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday ruled out state funding of elections as the proposal is not “consistent with the Indian realities” but suggested there could be modifications in the Budget proposal to cap cash donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 per source.

Replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on Budget 2017, Jaitley spoke at length on the advantages of demonetisation, a “less-cash” economy and GST and the need to bring in transparency for political funding in elections.

Jaitley said the move to slash the limit on cash donations to political parties was not his government’s decision, but a suggestion from the Election Commission. “The Rs 2,000 limit that we have given is the Election Commission’s recommendation. It has suggested to lower it from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 to make it stringent. If there is consensus for ending it (the cap), then it is a different issue. We will discuss it during the Finance Bill,” Jaitley said.

As other MPs raised the adverse effect of this proposal, Jaitley asked them not to “find problems with solutions”. “We can improve on it but don’t suggest a problem for every solution. If you suggest a problem for every solution then the present status quo, which is not an ideal situation will exist…,” he said.

The Finance Minister also rejected the idea for state funding of elections, a proposal put forward by Left parties and Trinamool Congress. “I am open to the idea. But your optimism is based on the belief that when state funding starts, only state-provided funds will be used in elections and nobody will use private funds in the elections. So your optimism is based on this one belief, which is not consistent with Indian reality,” he said.

Another way to make political funding more transparent was to make donations in digital mode, he said.

The Finance Minister said that issuing electoral bonds would ensure that only legitimate money comes into the political system.

Responding to M Veerappa Moily’s reference to growing NPAs, Jaitley said it was a “self goal” by the Congress leader. “Most of these loans were given till 2007-08-09, in the boom period..It’s your legacy that we got from you… aapke dwara kiye gaye karmon ka byaj hum de rahe hain (We are paying the interest for your actions),” said Jaitley.

Referring to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the government had given a benefit of Rs 1,200 crore to Vijay Mallya, Jaitley said: “Not a rupee advantage was given to the person after May 26, 2014.”

Pitching strongly for a “less-cash” economy, he said cash is the primary cause for corruption and crimes. He argued that demonetisation has enhanced the lending capacity of banks and the size of formal economy has increased, which will lead to rise in revenue.

The Finance Minister said the UPA’s “misuse” of discretionary powers, its concentration of distribution of resources without enhancing productivity, and the damaged investment atmosphere due to scams, adverse reports and judgments worsened the fiscal situation. “You (the UPA) did not realise that time had come to end discretion and switch over to non-arbitrary mechanism for resources allocation. It was a fundamental mistake and we learnt from your mistake and corrected this,” he said.