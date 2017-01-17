State Executive Meet in Haryana: Note scrap will lead to self-reliant India, says BJP

Representational Image Representational Image

THE STATE executive of Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a resolution passed Monday, while extending support to the decision of the Centre on demonetisation, termed it a decision that will lead to creation of a more powerful and self-reliant India. The state executive also criticised the political parties in the opposition stating that while one was struggling with internal differences, the other was going against the law and talking about digging the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal.

The two-day meeting of the state executive of the party concluded Monday at Panipat.

In the resolution, the members of state executive of the BJP criticised both the Congress and INLD without naming the parties. Referring to the incident where supporters of Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda clashed, the resolution stated that at the end of “Khat pe Charcha”, the president of the party was beaten up.

With reference to the INLD, the controversy over naming the leader of Opposition as lifetime president of Indian Olympics Association found a mention in the resolution. Further, it was said that the party, without caring for law and order was planning to dig the SYL. The issue of getting water from the canal is a sensitive one especially with elections in the neighbouring state of Punjab.

As per the resolution passed by the members of the state executive, the victory of the BJP in the municipal elections at Faridabad was an approval of the people to the decision of demonetization. It was stated that the decision of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by 125 crore people who supported the decision to fight end black money, corruption, terrorism and fake currency. The BJP state executive stated that it would lead to a more self-reliant and powerful India.

Further, the executive heaped praise on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for touring all 90 assembly constituencies without any discrimination and approving development schemes for all the areas.

The new schemes initiated by the government were highlighted. Further, the resolution stated that the excise duty collected has increased by 11.72 percent. An amount of Rs19861 crore was collected against Rs 17777 crore during the same period last year.