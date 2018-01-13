State Congress chiefs should refrain from thinking of becoming CM, says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot (Express Photo) Ashok Gehlot (Express Photo)

In what appeared to be a dig at Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said state Congress chiefs should refrain from thinking of becoming the CM and work towards strengthening the party. He told journalists at Sikar, “Koi Pradesh Congress adhyaksh banta hai, bante he paanch chhe media wale uske dost ban jate hain, us bechare ko mukhyamantri bana dete hain. Wo usi hawa mein chalta rehta hai, aur usse party ko nuksan hota hai. Mera manna hai ke ye khud ke sochne samajhne ki baat hoti hai, hum sub milke kaise Congress ko mazboot karen. (When a person become state party president, five-six mediapersons become his friends and make that poor man the [next] CM. He then starts walking with that air and that affects the party. I think this is something they should understand themselves, [they should think of] how to strengthen the party),” Gehlot said.

He said he was not talking only about the incumbent, but previous state party state chiefs too. “I was also told I will become the next CM but I said I have nothing like that on my mind… I said I will be glad if we assume power while I am state president, irrespective of who becomes CM.”

