State Cabinet gives nod to appoint late Beant Singh’s grandson as DSP

State’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal comes out from the Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh State’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal comes out from the Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave a nod to state government’s decision on appointing grandson of late CM Beant Singh as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by tweaking the rules. Guriqbal Singh, younger brother of party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, has been absorbed as DSP in the police department against a direct quota post. A release by the government after the meeting said, “In recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by former CM Beant Singh to end terrorism and maintain peace and harmony in the state, the Cabinet has approved the appointment of his grandson. The service rules have been relaxed to enable the appointment as a special case.”

The cabinet also gave its formal nod to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s pre-poll promise to scrap “kurki”, in a relief for debt-burdened farmers of the state. The Cabinet stamped its approval on the government decision to abolish Section 67-A of Punjab Cooperative Societies Act 1961, which provides for “kurki’ (attachment) of the property pledged by farmers to recover loans.

In another move to reform the agriculture sector, the Cabinet also okayed the supersession of the existing nominated Market Committees. As per the cabinet decision, Section 12 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1961, will be amended to appoint Administrators, who shall perform the official duties and exercise powers of the Market Committees for a period of one year or till the nomination of Market Committees, whichever is earlier.

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday also gave its go-ahead for a new compensation policy to be formulated for the victims of accidents and fire, as well as the martyrs from the Army, paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police. Under the proposed ‘The Punjab Financial Assistance to Acid Victims Scheme 2017’, women victims of acid attacks will be provided Rs 8,000 per month as aid by the Department of Social Security and Development of Women & Children, Punjab.

The Cabinet ratified and granted ex-post facto approval to the appointment of Senior Advocate Atul Nanda as Advocate General of Punjab.

Other Cabinet decisions

