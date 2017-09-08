State body puts notice on Kaskar’s building: ‘Attached by government’

The joint commissioner of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, Mumbai, has issued a notice to Iqbal Kaskar — brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim — and 25 other residents of Damarwala building on Pakmodia Street to “peacefully vacate” the building as it was “dangerous”.

A four-page notice under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 or SAFEMA Act, was pasted outside the Damarwala building, asking the occupants to vacate the structure.

A similar notice has also been put up at Shabnam Guest House in JJ Marg area.

The notice dated September 6 states: “The property (Damarwala building) has been forfeited to the central government free from all encumbrances as per the provisions of Sections 7 and 19 of SAFEMA, therefore you have no right to occupy the said property.”

“Furthermore, the property is in dilapidated condition and the fact that similar buildings in the nearby area have started to collapse causing damage to the lives of many people. Your continuous occupancy in the building raises serious concerns. Therefore you are advised to immediately vacate the building, (not) risking your own as well as the lives of the passersby,” the notice added.

Kaskar lives on the fourth floor of Damarwala building. In 2002, a Tada court had said the building was owned by Dawood and ordered its attachment.

Talking to The Indian Express, the tenants of the two buildings (Damarwala building and Shabnam guest house) said they would move court against the notice.

Earlier this year, the Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property had given the Central government an approval to take over the South Mumbai two properties, both owned by Dawood Ibrahim.

The tribunal had declared both properties “illegally acquired” and approved their takeover under the SAFEMA Act. In 2015, the tenants of the building were issued notices under the SAFEMA to vacate. However, 27 appeals were filed by the residents, claiming long-term tenancy. The tenants have been depositing their rent with SAFEMA authorities since August 2015.

