Maharashtra BJP set for course corrections

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP workers celebrate the party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur on Monday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP workers celebrate the party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur on Monday.

The electoral outcome in Gujarat has set the stage for mid-term course corrections in the BJP in Maharashtra, with leaders stressing on strengthening the party’s electoral strategy and pushing its policy reforms more aggressively to make the government’s policies and schemes reach the remotest corners of the state. Highly placed sources in the BJP said the “reforms” undertaken in the agriculture sector “to bridge the divide between urban and rural” would be pushed with greater aggression at the grassroots.

Conceding that ground realities in Gujarat and Maharashtra cannot be compared, senior leaders said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been exercising caution to strike a balance in the state, unlike Gujarat, by making higher budget allocations for rural Maharashtra. “Apart from capital investments to the tune of Rs 76,000 crore in the agriculture sector, the Rs 5 lakh crore to tackle regional disparity in Vidarbha and Marathwada when translated at grassroots are to strengthen the rural base,” said a senior leader.

Not wishing to be named, a senior minister who campaigned in Gujarat said, “The primary reason for the setback in Gujarat was farmers’ unrest, which proved detrimental for the organisation. The farm unrest was higher compared to the caste polarisation.” Officially, the BJP termed the victory a “record in the history of Indian politics”.

Fadnavis said, “The Gujarat win shows people’s unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and party president Amit Shahji. It is the mandate for vikas and vishwas (development and faith).” Underplaying the decline in the numbers, the CM said, “The party has polled 49.7 per cent votes, which speaks volumes. The BJP is the only party which has at present power in 19 states. It is highest ever in the last seven decades.” The previous high was 18 states, held by the Congress.

Notwithstanding the jubilation and celebrations, all top leaders The Indian Express spoke to indicated that the results were below their expectations, and were quick to admit that Gujarat polls had reaffirmed the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. A senior BJP functionary, however, said, “Though we are all set to take lessons from Gujarat, it must be emphasised that there is a huge difference between Maharashtra and Gujarat leaderships. Fadnavis is a stronger leader and visionary compared to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The administrative control of Fadnavis, both in the government and in the party is commanding, compared to Rupani’s.”

Whether it was tackling Maratha reservation issue or farmers’ loan waiver, BJP members said, Fadnavis had taken bold and unconventional measures which struck chord with the generation next. Many of the cabinet ministers and leaders were, however, of the view that the CM should crack whip on non-performers in the government. “He should display his ruthlessness to bring more competitive candidates,” said a minister.

Many also said the Centre should now work to ensure higher remunerations for farm produce to help farmers earn higher income.

